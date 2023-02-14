Shares

Madison Life Assurance and HFC have partnered to bring to life VillaKazi Homes, a planned mixed-use project in Athi River. Under the deal, Madison is providing the 100 acres valued at Ksh. 3 billion while HFC will provide end user buyer financing, project management expertise as well as sales support for the project.

VillaKazi Homes is a gated community with pre-designed house plans aimed at providing a uniform and premium ambience while also giving buyers a seamless kickoff to their home ownership journey. The project, located in Athi River, will be implemented in two phases on a 60-acre plot of land and on a 40-acre parcel, respectively.

Madison Life MD Githua Ngaruiya, had this to say, ‘’We are looking at bringing to life a mixed-use community that will have over 600 homes. The community will provide residents with holistic living including social, commercial and education amenities.’’

HF Group CEO, Robert Kibaara, had this to say, “This project will contribute towards alleviating the housing deficit amongst the thousands of working-class Kenyans in the rapidly growing industrial area within Athi River and nearby satellite towns. Every Kenyan deserves dignified and accessible living. This project is strategically located less than one kilometre from the expressway interchange along Mutongoni Road connecting Mombasa road to Kangundo Road.”