If you hold a Kenyan passport, then I have good news for you. Your passport can allow to travel to 74 countries either visa free or that you can get a visa on arrival when travelling to these countries.
Please note that an eVisa counts as a visa on arrival if the requirements for obtaining it are uncomplicated e.g. visa fee, return ticket and hotel reservation.
Please get your notebook and your passport ready as these are the 74 countries that a person with a Kenyan passport can travel to visa free or get a visa on arrival. For additional information please find a list of embassies and consulates in Kenya here hapakenya.com/list-of-foreign-embassies-locations (locations + contacts included):
A. Visa free
1. Antigua and Barbuda
2. Bahamas
3. Barbados
4. Benin
5. Botswana
6. Burundi
7. Hong Kong
8. Dominica
9. Eritrea
10. Ethiopia
11. Fiji
12. Gambia
13. Ghana
14. Grenada
15. Haiti
16. Indonesia
17. Jamaica
18. Kiribati
19. Lesotho
20. Malawi
21. Malaysia
22. Mauritius
23. Micronesia
24. Montserrat
25. Namibia
26. Panama
27. Philippines
28. Rwanda
29. Saint Kitts and Nevis
30. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
31. Senegal
32. Singapore
33. South Africa
34. South Sudan
35. Swaziland
36. Tanzania
37. Trinidad and Tobago
38. Uganda
39. Vanuatu
40. Zambia
41. Zimbabwe
B. Visa on arrival
42. Bahrain (eVisa) – evisa.gov.bh
43. Bolivia
44. Burkina Faso
45. Cape Verde
46. Cambodia
47. Comoros
48. Democratic Republic of the Congo
49. Djibouti
50. Gabon (eVisa) – evisa.dgdi.ga
51. Georgia (eVisa) – evisa.gov.ge/GeoVisa
52. Guinea-Bissau
53. India (eVisa) – indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa
54. Iran
55. Jordan
56. Laos
57. Macao
58. Madagascar
59. Maldives
60. Mali
61. Mauritania
62. Nepal
63. Nigeria (immigration.gov.ng/visa/)
64. Palau
65. Saint Lucia
66. Samoa
67. Seychelles
68. Sierra Leone
69. Sudan
70. Timor-Leste
71. Togo
72. Tuvalu
73. Sri Lanka (eVisa) – eta.gov.lk
74. Turkey (eVisa) – evisa.gov.tr