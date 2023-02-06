Shares

If you hold a Kenyan passport, then I have good news for you. Your passport can allow to travel to 74 countries either visa free or that you can get a visa on arrival when travelling to these countries.

Please note that an eVisa counts as a visa on arrival if the requirements for obtaining it are uncomplicated e.g. visa fee, return ticket and hotel reservation.

Please get your notebook and your passport ready as these are the 74 countries that a person with a Kenyan passport can travel to visa free or get a visa on arrival. For additional information please find a list of embassies and consulates in Kenya here hapakenya.com/list-of-foreign-embassies-locations (locations + contacts included):

A. Visa free

1. Antigua and Barbuda

2. Bahamas

3. Barbados

4. Benin

5. Botswana

6. Burundi

7. Hong Kong

8. Dominica

9. Eritrea

10. Ethiopia

11. Fiji

12. Gambia

13. Ghana

14. Grenada

15. Haiti

16. Indonesia

17. Jamaica

18. Kiribati

19. Lesotho

20. Malawi

21. Malaysia

22. Mauritius

23. Micronesia

24. Montserrat

25. Namibia

26. Panama

27. Philippines

28. Rwanda

29. Saint Kitts and Nevis

30. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

31. Senegal

32. Singapore

33. South Africa

34. South Sudan

35. Swaziland

36. Tanzania

37. Trinidad and Tobago

38. Uganda

39. Vanuatu

40. Zambia

41. Zimbabwe

B. Visa on arrival

42. Bahrain (eVisa) – evisa.gov.bh

43. Bolivia

44. Burkina Faso

45. Cape Verde

46. Cambodia

47. Comoros

48. Democratic Republic of the Congo

49. Djibouti

50. Gabon (eVisa) – evisa.dgdi.ga

51. Georgia (eVisa) – evisa.gov.ge/GeoVisa

52. Guinea-Bissau

53. India (eVisa) – indianvisaonline.gov.in/visa

54. Iran

55. Jordan

56. Laos

57. Macao

58. Madagascar

59. Maldives

60. Mali

61. Mauritania

62. Nepal

63. Nigeria (immigration.gov.ng/visa/)

64. Palau

65. Saint Lucia

66. Samoa

67. Seychelles

68. Sierra Leone

69. Sudan

70. Timor-Leste

71. Togo

72. Tuvalu

73. Sri Lanka (eVisa) – eta.gov.lk

74. Turkey (eVisa) – evisa.gov.tr