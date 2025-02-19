Shares

Visa has announced the launch of Tap to Add Card in East Africa. This feature allows Visa cardholders to add their Visa contactless cards to digital wallets with a simple tap on their mobile device.

Tap to Add Card eliminates the cumbersome process of manual entry, a common source of errors and a vulnerability exploited by fraudsters seeking to compromise sensitive card information. The tap generates a unique, one-time code validated by Visa’s Chip Authenticate service.

“We are excited to bring the enhanced security and simplicity of Tap to Add Card to East Africa,” said Chad Pollock, VP and General Manager, Visa East Africa. The solution provides cardholders with greater peace of mind when adding a card to a digital wallet, knowing their information is protected by advanced security measures. We believe that Tap to Add Card will be instrumental in driving further adoption of digital wallets in East Africa by addressing key security concerns and simplifying the user experience.”