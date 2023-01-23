Shares

LG Electronics has unveiled their second-generation LG SIGNATURE home appliance. The new products offer timeless design and innovative technologies for a more convenient, stylish, and sustainable life at home, allowing customers to live and experience beyond ordinary.

The models on display at CES will include the brand-new LG SIGNATURE 4-Door French-Door refrigerator with Dual InstaView™, a washer and dryer pair with 7-inch LCD touch panels, Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with smart InstaView™, and the double Oven Slide-in Range double Slide-in Oven Range with built-in cameras and automatic time and temperature-setting functionality.

Among other LG SIGNATURE products appearing in the exhibit are an air conditioner, air purifier, OLED TV and the Wine Cellar. Seven years after its launch, LG SIGNATURE continues to redefine ultra-premium; delivering elegant, highly advanced appliances and living solutions that take performance, design and usability to new heights.

LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company President Lyu Jae-cheol said, “The sophisticated second-generation appliances we rolling out today combine our exclusive technologies, an array of enhanced features of convenience and efficiency, and gorgeous, modern design for a smart, sustainable and more luxurious life at home”.

While remaining true to the brand’s philosophy and craftsman-like quality, the second-generation lineup adds differentiated features and technologies that offer even more convenience, as well as new colors, materials and finishes that bring a sleeker, more minimalist look to the home.