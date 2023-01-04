Shares

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the all- new 2023 Flow laptop lineup. The Flow X13 features an all-new 13-inch Nebula Display for the very first time, as well as a redesigned chassis and upgraded internals. The iconic Flow Z13 also boasts a new 13- inch Nebula Display, and new silicon pushes the boundaries of tablet gaming to new heights. The Flow X16 returns with a gorgeous Mini LED Nebula HDR Display and features a 13th Gen Intel ® Core ™ i9-13900H processor, and up to an NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 4070 Laptop GPU for incredible gaming and content creation power on the go.

The ROG Flow X13 was the first member of the Flow family, and for 2023, it will also be one of the first machines to feature a 13-inch Nebula Display. This QHD 165 Hz, 16:10 aspect-ratio panel brings incredible immersion in every game thanks to its incredible pixel density and vivid colors. Powered by an AMD Ryzen ™ 9 processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, the Flow X13 is a true gaming beast, with horsepower that belies its compact size. In fact, the 2023 ROG Flow X13 is 10 mm smaller than the 2022 model, despite packing upgraded hardware, retaining its 15-inch keyboard layout, and even enlarging the touchpad by 56%. For more power on the go, the battery was increased to 75 Wh. The 2023 Flow X13 also supports up to 130 W charging via its lightweight and portable USB-C ® adapter, when gamers do need to recharge.

The exterior was redesigned as well, including a unique new wave pattern design on the aluminum lid. Instead of having a uniform thickness, the waves on the lid now get progressively thicker, alluding to the “gravity wave” inspiration of the Flow series while also providing a texture that adds grip for easy carrying. The display isn’t the only portion of the screen to receive an upgrade the glass itself has also been improved and now features the brand-new Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass DXC coating. This coating not only increases surface hardness by 40% to further protect the glass from nicks and scratches during everyday use, but it also reduces glare significantly.

The ROG Flow Z13, the world’s most powerful gaming laptop, returns in 2023 to reassert its supremacy, with upgraded components and its very own 13-inch Nebula Display. This QHD 165 Hz, 16:10 aspect ratio panel boasts the same incredible pixel density and vivid colors as the Flow X13 thanks to 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and is protected by Gorilla Glass DXC from nicks and scratches to the touchscreen. The Flow Z13 is powered by up to an Intel Core i9-13900H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. A MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus intelligently ensures optimal framerates when plugged in, and better battery life when untethered, with no manual intervention needed.

Native stylus support makes the Flow Z13 a fantastic partner for artists, and tools like NVIDIA Canvas leverage the power of AI to speed up their creative workflow. Access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is bundled with the Z13, giving gamers access to an ever growing catalogue of AAA and indie games. The Flow Z13 is the perfect companion for long plane rides and other places where gamers and creators are on the move.

Despite all these upgrades, the Flow Z13 is still incredibly thin and light, measuring in at just 12 mm thick and 1.1 kg in weight. With an included keyboard that doubles as a screen cover, the Z13 is the ultimate lightweight and portable traveling companion. The Z13 also remains deceptively quiet despite its small

size, thanks to a custom vapor chamber and Thermal Grizzly liquid metal thermal compound on both the CPU and GPU. With a 170° kickstand, the Z13 is perfect for any scenario, whether gamers need a tablet, controller gaming machine, or full-blown battlestation when paired with an ROG XG Mobile external GPU. A built-in 3DNR 5 MP webcam and 13 MP front-facing camera ensure that gamers can capture all of the moments that matter most.

The ROG Flow X16 returns to brilliance in 2023, with an even more dazzling Mini LED Nebula HDR Display. Now featuring 1,024 individual dimming zones and 1100 nits of peak brightness, the X16 is the ultimate machine for HDR game and movie lovers. A 240 Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio keeps motion crystal clear and immersive, no matter what content is on screen. Like the Flow X13 and Z13, the X16’s display has also been upgraded with a Gorilla Glass DXC coating, keeping the touchscreen safer from scratches during everyday use.

Featuring an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, this ultrathin and light convertible laptop already has serious gaming and creative power. With Thunderbolt ™ 4 and HDMI ® 2.1 ports, the Flow X16 is compatible with all of the latest monitors and peripherals, no adapters or compromises required. It can be amped up even further when paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU-equipped ROG XG Mobile for desktop-class performance on the go. Compatible with all Flow devices, the 2023 XG Mobile has been upgraded with the latest flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU to enable truly next level gaming and content creation, while remaining effortlessly portable.