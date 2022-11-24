Shares

Team Sayari, a children’s educational program will air on Disney Channel, (DStv 303) at 17:05 (EAT) from Monday 12 December 2022, with one episode airing each day from Monday to Friday.

This innovative, children’s documentary series is produced by Kenyan production company, White Rhino Films and aims to celebrate, encourage and inspire the next generation of environmental champions to interact with, look after, and safeguard the environment and its resources. The series aims to instill knowledge and encourage actions to conserve the world’s biodiversity in a fun way.

Team Sayari is a colloboration by Walt Disney Company Africa, along with its partners the US Department of State, The U.S Agency for International Development (USAID), and WildlifeDirect.

This announcement follows the successful launch and first run of the entertaining and educational program, Team Sayari, on National Geographic Wild, in response to requests from those that didn’t get the opportunity to see it and for those that would like to enjoy it

again over the holidays.

The series is hosted by Mysha Hodson (13), Marita Lucas (12), Shanah Manjeru (14), Railey Mwai (10) and Adarsh Nagda (12) and incorporates a team of brilliant youngsters as field reporters from various parts of Southern, Eastern and Western Africa, to provide Team

Sayari viewers with an engaging and diverse experience.

Recently, on 5 th November some of the Team Sayari presenters Marita Lucas, Railey Mwai and Adarsh Nagda, together with CEO of WildlifeDirect’s Dr. Paula Kahumbu and Chief of Party Trish Sewe visited the Wildlife Warriors Kids Field Lab in Kajiado as part of the series’ outreach program, which is currently under way to spread the reach of the series through grassroots outreach in various East African communities. Two episodes of Team Sayari were screened to a group of 115 youths, who were delighted to view the programme with some of the show’s hosts in their midst.

Thereafter, they engaged with the three hosts, had the opportunity to plant trees, take a nature walk down River Mbagathi which serves as a boundary between the Field Lab and the Nairobi National Park, the only park in world that is located within a capital city. They

also learned about nature and the environment from Kahumbu and the WildlifeDirect team and expressed interest in volunteering at the Hub. The three also shared some of their adventurous experiences during the production of Team Sayari, answered questions about

nature.