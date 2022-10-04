Shares

This October, streaming service Showmax, has various international TV shows this October that you can binge watch. They include the first seasons of The Rehearsal and Minx and new seasons of The White Lotus & P-Valley.

Some of the International TV shows that are available on Showmax this October are below;

THE WHITE LOTUS S2 | Mondays from 31 October, first on Showmax

The next chapter of The White Lotus swaps Hawaii for Sicily, following a new group of vacationers jetting off to a different White Lotus resort.

The new cast includes Theo James (Divergent), F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager), Meghann Fahy (Sutton in The Bold Type), Haley Lu Richardson (Five Feet Apart), Will Sharpe (Landscapers, Giri/Haji), Sabrina Impacciatore and Adam DiMarco (Todd/Elliott in The Magicians).

THE REHEARSAL S1 | Binge from 10 October, first on Showmax

The Rehearsal explores the lengths one man will go to to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors and seemingly unlimited resources, Nathan Fielder (How To With John Wilson) allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

HBO recently renewed The Rehearsal for a second season.

MINX S1 | Binge now, first on Showmax

In 1970s Los Angeles, an earnest young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond from Feel Good and Elementary) joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson from New Girl) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

HBO Max has already renewed the comedy series for a second season.

P-VALLEY S2 | Binge from 10 October

The strip club dancers of the Dirty Delta are back in Season 2 of the award-winning drama P-Valley.

With Covid having shut down the Pynk, Uncle Clifford (Nico Annan) and Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) come up with a pop-up alternative: a drive-through car wash, where masked women will give you a neon-lit show.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE S5 | New episodes every Thursday, first on Showmax

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States, where the few fertile women, known as Handmaids, struggle to survive as reproductive surrogates.

Having got her revenge in the Season 4 finale, June is facing its consequences in Season 5, while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

B POSITIVE S2 | Binge from 24 October

B Positive revolves around Drew (Thomas Middleditch from Silicon Valley), a therapist and newly divorced dad. He needs a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own. Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives.

Season 2 opens after the transplant, as the pair have to figure out how to move forward with their lives.

A MILLION LITTLE THINGS S4| Binge from 17 October

A Million Little Things revolves around a group of friends who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend.

David Giuntoli (Nick in Grimm), Romany Malco (Weeds), Grace Park (Hawaii Five-O), James Roday Rodriguez (Shawn in Psych) and Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Rick, Dicky and Dawn) are back for in Season 4 of the hit show that makes you feel the most.

A Million Little Things was recently renewed for a fifth season.

RONJA, THE ROBBER’S DAUGHTER| Binge from 13 October

Narrated by Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The Crown, The X-Files), Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter is an animated series from Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro), based on the bestselling book by Astrid Lindgren (Pippi Longstocking).

Ronja is a 10-year-old girl born into a band of robbers. Over the course of 26 episodes, she befriends the son of her father’s rival and explores the beautiful but frightening forest, which is full of strange creatures.

BILLY THE KID S1 | Binge from 24 October

From Michael Hirst, the creator of Vikings, comes an epic romantic adventure based on the life of Billy the Kid (Tom Blyth), from his humble Irish roots and his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.

THE GAME S1 | Binge from 3 October

A reboot of the multi-award-winning 2006 series, The Game offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. Image Award winner Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez return from the original series, with Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire’s Gianna Mackey) and Emmy nominee Tim Daly (Madam Secretary, The Practice) co-starring.