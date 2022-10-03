Shares

AAR Insurance Kenya has won two awards in the Global Business Magazine Awards for its digital insurance products.

AAR Insurance Kenya was awarded the Most Innovative Insurance Mobile App Kenya 2022 & Best New Fully Digital Insurance Company Kenya 2022 by the Global Business Magazine Awards.

Commenting on the awards, AAR Insurance Kenya Acting Principal Officer Hosea Kiprop said, “the awards cements our aggressive approach towards being a technology first operation model to make products and services accessible to our customers easier and seamless through the press of a button”.

The awards honour business innovators, market disruptors, and leaders from all over the world. They are organized by a Dubai-based publication, Global Business Magazine,to celebrate excellence, extraordinary support, and top performers in several industries.

Last year, AAR Insurance revamped its digital suite with the launch of a mobile app as part of its strategy to become a branchless and paperless insurer. This is in addition to unveiling the AAR Linzi Chatbot that gives real-time responses to insurance enquiries. Today, anyone can subscribe to any of the covers provided under the medical underwriter via their mobile phone which is downloadable on the Android play store and Apple store.

The apps also allow customers to get a quote, make a claim or update contact information, integrate the app to customers’ WhatsApp, find medical providers and make payments via mobile money platforms.