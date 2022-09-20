Shares

Ahead of celebrating 18 years of its existence, OPPO has released a series of short documentaries profiling its employees through the OPPO’s Inspiring People series.

The series consists of four videos featuring OPPO employees from around the world. Each of the videos tell a unique story about how the different individuals embody OPPO’s Inspiration Ahead aspirations.

William Liu, OPPO’s Vice President and President of Global Marketing: “Inspiration Ahead means showing confidence and poise when we are moving forward. It encourages us to remain resolved and graceful as we brave the storm and break the stagnation.”

Saritha Bandaru

The bindi is a coloured dot at the centre of the forehead originally by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains from the Indian subcontinent. It symbolizes honor, love, and prosperity. When OPPO engineer Saritha Bandaru noticed that bindis were disappearing from her snapshots, she decided to investigate. She and the algorithm teams discovered that it was in fact a region-based problem, stemming from cultural appropriation, and misguided beauty filters.

After a month of hard work and conducting various experiments, Saritha and the algorithm experts managed to add a new code that fixed the problem and restored the bindis.

Dan Amariei

According to Dan, if you want to evolve, you need to trust people and utilise all their capabilities. To move forward, you need to trust those next to you. His 3 years in OPPO have changed his mindset from ‘me’ to ‘we’.

Hong Li

Hong Li, a Senior Sound Designer at OPPO, wanted to find and share the unique melodies of Shenzhen City. He visited three distinct locations: the historic markets at Dongmen Square, the bustling Yuehai Street, and the tranquil Shenzhen Bay. These ambiances served as inspiration for the features of O Relax – and realized Hong Li’s ambition of sharing beautiful sounds with everyone.

In as much as the first version received many bad reviews, Hong Li moved past the feeling of discouragement and created a better version 2.0 which did so much better.

Sheng Cheng

Sheng Cheng, Senior Product Manager at the OPPO Research Institute, found it challenging to offer new ideas in the competitive robotics industry. However, she thought outside the box, and discovered that she could apply those ideas in other fields to help improve and shape people’s lives.

Sheng Cheng desires to create products that shape the way people live. Her mantra is ‘keeping patience and staying ambitious’. She says that if she was to do things all over again she would tell herself not to be afraid and to try every possibility.