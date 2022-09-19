Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has released the dates for Tusker Oktobafest 2022 which is set to take place throughout the month of October at various locations around the country.

The annual Tusker event will see over 100 acts perform throughout the month-long event across the country. The three major events are scheduled to take place in Tamasha, Eldoret (October 8th – 9th), Jamii Executive Gardens, Mwea (October 15th– 16th), and finale event at the Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi (October 28th – 30th).

The events will have unique beer experiences that will see the full KBL beer portfolio on full display. There will also be live entertainment stages, gaming centres, and sports contests.

Among the artists that will perform will include; Khaligraph Jones, Mejja, Nadia Mukami, Nyashinski among many others. The events will also be graced by the next generation of Kenyan musicians, the Tusker Nexters competition finalists who will have an opportunity to showcase their talents on the national platform.

Speaking during the launch event at Ngong Racecourse, EABL Marketing & Innovation Director Anne-Joy Michira said; “Brand Tusker has been a national icon for a century now, loved by Kenyans for that period, and therefore it should be celebrated as such. This year, the Tusker Oktobafestfestival will without a doubt build upon its reputation as the biggest nationwide celebration of beer that Kenya has ever seen. This year we are expecting over 30,000 people at the beer extravaganza as we celebrate our diversity and culture with great food and music to give our consumers a one-of-a-kind extraordinary experience,” said Michira.

Also, on show this year will be the Tusker Nexters finalists, seven up and coming musicians that are part of a talent competition introduced to celebrate Tusker’s 100-year anniversary by identifying and rewarding the next generation of musical talent, The young talents were selected from across the 5 regions of Kenya after successfully auditioning for the chance to stake their claim as Kenya’s next superstar.

To be part of the events, customers can win tickets by purchasing Tusker beer from partners; TheBar.com, Chupa Chap, Jumia, Oarks & Corks and physical stores, Carrefour, Quickmart, Naivas or Chandarana from 20th September 2022. In addition, tickets will go on sale at the beginning of October on online ticketing platforms, Ticketsasa & Hustle Sasa.