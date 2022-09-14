Shares

IFC has launched a new podcast series dubbed She Powers Africa in a bid to promote the role of women in the sector as senior executive, engineers and thought leaders.

In the podcast, host Terryanne Chebet , speaks with leading women in Africa’s renewable energy space to light the path for the next generation of African women leaders into the dynamic sector.

The first three episodes feature Jennifer Boca, Head of Environmental, Social and Governance at Lekela Power. Olaedo Osoka, CEO of Daystar Power in West Africa and Carol Koech, the Country President for Schneider East Africa.

“This engaging podcast is ideal for women interested in working in the renewable energy sector and also for anyone concerned about climate change in Africa and curious about the practical solutions. Renewable energy is Africa’s energy future—and ensuring more women are part of that future will enhance the sector’s success,” said Anne Kabugi, IFC’s Regional Gender Lead for Africa.

By 2040, renewable energy could account for more than 60 percent of new electricity generation in sub-Saharan Africa, excluding South Africa, according to the Africa Energy Outlook 2019 from the International Energy Agency.

But, despite the sector’s importance, women lag men in leadership and technical jobs in the renewable energy sector and represent just one third of the renewable energy workforce in Africa, according to research conducted by IFC on women’s participation in Africa’s renewable energy sector.

The podcast, which can be found at IFC.org and major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify, is produced by IFC’s Energy2Equal program and its Women in Renewable Energy in Africa Network (W-REA), which both aim to enhance women’s participation in the renewable energy sector.