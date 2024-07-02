Shares

IFC has announced the appointment of Martine Valcin as its new Country Manager for Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, effective July 1, 2024. For her new role, Valcin will be based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

With more than 25 years of experience in corporate and sustainable finance, ESG, and capital markets, Valcin will lead IFC’s efforts in the three countries to drive private sector development and inclusive economic growth.

She first joined IFC in 2019 as Global Manager in ES&G sustainability advice and solutions, assuming strategic and operational responsibility for investment risk management and advisory operations. Before joining IFC, she worked at Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board, where she initiated responsible investment activities for global public equities and bonds. A Canadian national, she spent more than 15 years at the Toronto Stock Exchange, leading the listings functions of Canada’s largest equity market.

Valcin holds a Bachelor’s degree from McGill University, a Master of Industrial Relations from Queen’s University, Canada, and an MBA in Finance from École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC Montreal).

Commenting on Valcin’s appointment, Mary Porter Peschka, IFC Regional Director for Eastern Africa stated, “I am pleased to welcome Martine to this important role. Private sector growth is critical to realizing the region’s ambitions for opportunity and prosperity. Martine’s deep experience will enable her to expand IFC’s impact and partnerships to deliver on these important goals for the people of Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.”

On her part, an elated Valcin had this to say, “It is a very exciting time for the region. From energy and agriculture to financial inclusion and digital connectivity, there are many opportunities for growth and jobs in Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda. I look forward to working with partners, clients, and the team across the World Bank Group to help the region address challenges like climate change and realize its enormous potential.”