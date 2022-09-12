Shares

Ecobank has announced the appointment of Jeremy Awori as their new chief executive. He will replace Ade Ayeyemi who is set to retire after attaining the age of 60 in accordance with the bank’s policy. Mr Awori announced his exit from Absa Bank Kenya last week after serving as chief executive for nearly 10 years.

The lender has operations in 35 African countries with an asset base of Sh3.3 trillion ($27.5 billion) and more than 32 million customers across the continent.

Jeremy Awori, had this to say, “It is a great honour to be appointed Ecobank Group’s chief executive officer. I look forward to consolidating the transformation of Ecobank, a truly pan-African institution full of talented people while innovating to create value for all Ecobank’s stakeholders,” said responding to his appointment.

The West African lender will be leveraging Mr Awori’s experience in the Barclays Bank exit from Africa and operations in Kenya’s digital banking ecosystem to drive growth.