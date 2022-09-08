Shares

HMD Global the home of Nokia phones has launched the newest member of the G-series that is the Nokia G11 Plus. The phone will be retailing at Ksh. 18,000.

The phones comes with a 50MP camera which is assisted by AI technology to produce clear, dynamic photos in any lighting conditions. The Super Night algorithms mode will make sure details are clear in the darkest hours of the day.

The 6.5” HD+ display feels comfortable in the hand and fits nicely in the pocket. It also has a seamless experience thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to security, the AI-powered ​face unlock is now supported by fingerprint sensor and face unlock for total confidence, Mask mode, ensures daily use is even more convenient. Two years of regular security updates come as standard for C-series.

Florian Seiche, CEO at HMD Global, had this to say, “People around the world are keeping their smartphones for longer due to the impact early replacement has on the environment. We are proud to be amongst the originators of the movement with our signature build quality and support commitment. With the new Nokia G11 plus, we have designed a proposition that specifically helps consumers keep their phone for longer with our promises; 3-day battery, three years of monthly security updates and three versions of Android to ensure your device is up to date.”

The Nokia G11 Plus Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.49 x 2.99 x 0.34 inches

Build: Glass front, aluminum frame, plastic back

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Unisoc T606 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×1.6 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.6 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 MP1

Internal storage: 32 / 64GB

RAM: 3/4 GB RAM

Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging:

Colors: Lake Blue, Charcoal Grey