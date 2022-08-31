Shares

The Kenyan Government has finally launched new car generation number plates that were initially announced in the year 2014. The new plates will cost Ksh. 3,000 and will replace the existing ones over a period of 18 months.

While speaking at the launch, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i said the new plates that will be launched with the KDK series for newly registered vehicles from October 1st 2022.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), the new plates will incorporate microchip technology and several anti-counterfeit security features that will render them practically impossible to imitate. Besides the unique template, they’ll feature a specially-imprinted national flag, hologram, watermark, unique and different serial numbers for rear and front plates that are linked to the vehicle’s chassis number and a customized font.

The smart plates will also store information such as year of manufacturer, type and colour of vehicle, engine number, transmission type, date and place of manufacture, and insurance details.

Transport CS Macharia said the Ministry gazetted Traffic (Registration Plates) Rules in 2016 to cover all types of registration plates, their usage, and application processes to reform the industry. The rules prohibit the manufacture or sale of reflective registration plates or third registration plates licenses without the written consent of NTSA. CS Macharia added that the new plates are long overdue as the government seeks to streamline the industry, which has seen an influx of motor vehicles in the recent past. The number of automobiles has risen to 4.8 million up from 3.2 million three years ago.

The new generation plates will cover all automobile , including motorbikes and three-wheelers, trailers and tractors, whether private or government-owned, and those used by diplomats and international organizations.

The plates will also put Kenya in the list of countries that are compliant with the the Vienna Traffic Conventions on global standards for number plates including look-and-feel features. They will also meet the requirements of local legal requirements under the Traffic Act 2016.