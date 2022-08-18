Shares

Ogilvy Africa has announced the appointment of George Ojing as Managing Partner for its Kenya agency. He will be responsible for leading the agency’s mandate on a sizeable portfolio of its brands, managed from the Nairobi offices.

Prior to this appointment, George has run a successful consulting firm as founder and CEO, advising MSMEs and Development Partners on their marketing and digital transformation goals. He has extensive marketing experience having held various positions and roles in Media Planning, Account Management, Business Development, Strategy and Management.

In a career spanning over two decades, George has run his own consultancy, worked with leading global agency networks such as McCann Worldwide and TBWA, local agencies such as Scanad & Oxygene, and been a part of the Ogilvy group in Africa.

George holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Design from the University of Nairobi and is an alumnus of Strathmore Business School.

“During his years away from Ogilvy, George has gained new skills and a sharp local perspective. He’s a grown-up who’s seen various industries and managed companies through various business cycles. The combination of his old skills and new should be an asset to our agency in Kenya as we further strengthen our leadership position on the continent. We are delighted to welcome George back into the Ogilvy Africa family.” said Vikas Mehta – CEO, Ogilvy Africa.

This appointment is aligned to Ogilvy Africa’s unique operating model, One Ogilvy, which allows clients and brands to cut the complexity of agency structures and create a seamless omnichannel experience for their consumers, across touchpoints.

George Ojing Had this to say, “I am excited to be joining a company with such a strong record of creativity. I am a firm and ardent believer that any individual in marketing and communications should fully live and embrace the spirit of creativity, irrespective of their specific roles. I hope that my people-first approach to leadership and passion for moulding the next generation of marketers will enable us to deliver exciting and impactful growth for our clients.”