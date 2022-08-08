Shares

Willing to find out how to fund your balance at Sportpesa? Read this article in which you will discover a step-by-step guide on how to make a replenishment at the betting site.

How to deposit into the Sportpesa account?

Sportpesa is among the most reputable bookmakers in Africa that has been offering its services to bettors since 2014. This is a legitimate place for gambling because the bookie owns an official licence from the licensing board in the UK. Therefore, bettors may not be afraid to bet on this platform because it is an absolutely safe place that applies a responsible gaming policy and takes care of the security of all clients.

“Sportpesa proposes many different functions to punters, mainly sports betting, online casino and virtuals. What is more, the platform offers a possibility to win a mega jackpot as well as to check the news and statistics of recent matches. However, before you may move on to trying all the functionality of the bookmaker, you should, first of all, create an account and make a replenishment in order to have enough money to place your punts”, comments Dipo Lukman, a sports betting reviewer at Takebet.com.

In this article, you will find out everything you need to know about the deposit procedure in Sportpesa. By the way, if you are seeking betting sites with bonus in Kenya, then you should click on the link. Then you will be redirected to a webpage with the best betting sites in Kenya that offer lucrative rewards.

What are deposit methods in Sportpesa

Sport pesa proposes a few payment methods for making replenishments. That is why bettors will definitely find the most convenient option for themselves. They may either choose debit or credit cards as well as electronic wallets. Also, punters may top up their sportpesa account using airtel money or Mpesa paybill number.

Below there are guidelines on how to deposit the Sportpesa balance using the pay bill:

Open the main menu of Mpesa.

Select lipa na Mpesa.

Click on “Paybill.”

Fill in the business number 5212121.

Provide your account number at the betting platform.

Fill in the amount of money you want to add to your Sport pesa account balance.

Insert your Mpesa pin.

Review the details of the operation and submit it if everything is correct.

Once the operation is completed, you will obtain a confirmation message.

If you decide that you would like to replenish your pesa account via Airtel money, then here are detailed instructions on how to do that:

Open the main menu of Airtel money.

Press the button “Make payment.”

Select paybill and then press “Other.”

Fill in your game id at the Sportpesa betting platform.

Provide the sum of money you want to add to your wallet.

Fill in your pin code and insert the reference number “FOOTBALL.”

Once you make a replenishment, you may start making single and multiple bets on your favourite sports events such as Premier League, for example. Also, you may take advantage of free bets if you have them and try to win Sportpesa mega jackpot as well. If at any point you will have any problems or questions, you may always contact the customer care team and receive help.

If you want to check your Sportpesa account balance, you will just have to send a message that will contain the word “Accept” and then send the word “Balance” to the number 29050.

Do you need to finish the verification and KYC before depositing?

In general, the bookmaker requires every player to complete an identity verification procedure after registration in order to prevent any fraudulent activity. Bettors may postpone the KYC process for later because it is not necessary for replenishment. So, they may start making bets as soon as possible. However, it is obligatory to confirm identity before requesting a payout of winnings.

Are there Terms and Conditions when funding an account?

What is crucial to remember is that while making a replenishment, the number of your mobile number which you use to perform a payment should be identical to the one you used while creating your account. Otherwise, your top-up may be rejected by the bookmaker.

When it comes to the minimum sum of replenishment that is required, it is 10 GBP for credit and debit cards and 20 GBP for other payment systems or the equivalent of that amount of money in a different currency.

In addition, if you make use of a specific promo code according to which you will acquire some bonus funds, they will be credited to your account, but you will not be able to cash out them right away. Most of the time, you will be asked to fulfil certain conditions first.

By the way, you may always check the history of all your deposits and payouts in your personal profile. If by any chance you notice any suspicious activity on your account, you should contact customer service at the gambling platform immediately.

What are the commissions and timelines of your deposits depending on the payment method?

All replenishments are usually processed instantly. So, you will not need to wait longer than 15 minutes. However, it may happen sometimes that it will take up to 24 hours to process the payment depending on the option you choose. As far as fees are considered, Sportpesa does not incur any charges on replenishments, but some payment systems may require small fees to perform an operation. So, it is recommended to check the terms and conditions of every option for payments in order to be aware of additional costs.