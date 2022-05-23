Shares

Kailesh Chauhan emerged as the overall winner of the eighth leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour held at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course.

Chauhan capitalised on his home course advantage to post 44 Stableford points to claim the top honors in the competition, beating his closest challengers John Stokes and Mary Kadu who all garnered 40 points to come second. The two also claimed the Men and Ladies winners’ categories respectively.

“First I wish to thank Safaricom for such a wonderfully organised event. I have been practising for this tournament since last week and this also being my home club, means I understand the course inside-out. I played a great game; had great swings and I am happy to have emerged the winner of this leg of the Tour despite the strong challenge from my opponents.” said Chauhan.

Chauhan carded 24 points in the front nine and 20 points in the back nine courtesy of seven pars and double bogies to beat a field of 222 participants

He becomes the eighth overall winner to book a slot in the finals to be to take place at Vipingo in August. He joins the 70 years old Don Riaroh of Karen, Alice Awiti, former caddie Cyprian Bundi, junior Golfer Leo Gitonga, Zain Manji, Lydia Jebichii, and Simon Kimatu, the winners of the other 7 legs.

Taking the Runners up Men and Ladies Categories were Alloyce Ogolla and Rose Njogu with 40 and 39 points respectively. In other categories, Martin Mabuya claimed the Safaricom Staff Award after recording 39 points, with Beatrice Bisonga of Kakamega taking the guest winner award. William Kaguta and Terry Odoh settled for the longest drive contest award.

The Best first nine went to Paul Kinoti, with the best second nine award going to Joseph Kaguru, who garnered 22 and 24 points, respectively. Susan Stokes won Nearest to the pin award.

The Safaricom Golf Tour continues to traverse the country with six legs remaining before the it culminates in a grand finale at Vipingo Ridge in August. The tour has so far drawn over 4,200 golfers who have taken part in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

As part of growing Golf among the juniors in the country, Safaricom has partnered with Junior Golf Foundation to tap and nurture young talent in the golf sport. The juniors can register with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000 and have access to any golf club in the country to play Golf.

After Nyali, the tournament heads to South Rift’s Kericho Golf Club on 4th June 2022.