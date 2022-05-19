Shares

Hisa App, a mobile investment platform has announced that it has been selected to join NVIDIA Inception. This is a programme designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and data science.

The app allows anyone in Kenya to invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs using mobile money. It also provides educational content like news, podcasts and user generated discussions aimed at improving users’ financial literacy.

NVIDIA Inception, which includes 10,000+ members in 110 countries, supports startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technological assistance.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Hisa to accelerate its auto-investing and robo-advisory products by providing access to cutting-edge NVIDIA technology, industry experts, venture capitalists, and marketing support. Inception will also offer Hisa the opportunity to collaborate with other AI-driven organizations.

Eric Jackson, Director of Product & Innovation, Hisa Inc, had this to say, “We are delighted to join NVIDIA Inception and learn from the company’s immense expertise in machine learning and AI as we build the next generation of automated investing solutions for retail investors in Africa.”

In addition to allowing users to invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs, Hisa App enables users to get real-time market updates, follow market discussions, read business and finance news, and listen to hundreds of podcasts.

Hisa is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play store.