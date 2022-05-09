Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced that the Huawei Nova 9 SE is now available for sale in Kenya and will be retailing at Ksh. 39,999. The phone will be available in all retail stores across the country including Huawei Experience Stores.

The phone was launched in Kenya on 28th April in Kenya and was immediately available on pre-order. Customers who pre-ordered will receive their phones together with a free Band 4 series.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It runs on Android 12 operating system together with Huawei’s. The phone does not have Google Play Services and instead Huawei Mobile Services where you can download all the apps you need.

The Huawei Nova 9 SE comes with a 6.78 inch 1080p LCD touchscreen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a centre punch-hole that houses the selfie camera and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the camera side, the Huawei Nova 9 SE comes with a quad-camera setup featuring a 108 MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro and a 2M depth sensor. The selfie camera is 16MP.

Huawei Nova 9 SE is powered with a 4500mAh battery with 66W fast charging which the company says that it can charge the devices upto 75% in 20 minutes. The colours available for the devices are Crystal Blue, Pearl White and Midnight Black.

Huawei Nova 9 SE Specifications

Technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Dimensions: 6.48 x 2.98 x 0.31 inches

Weight: 191 grams

SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.78 inch IPS LCD touchscreen (1080 x 2388 pixels)

OS: Android 11, EMUI 12 (no Google Play Services)

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

Main camera: Quad camera with LED flash, HDR, panorama

108 MP, f/1.9, (wide)

8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

Selfie camera: Single 16 MP

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, compass, Virtual proximity sensing

Battery: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable with 66W fast charging 66W

Colours: Midnight Black, Pearl White, Crystal Blue