National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has partnered with Africa World Airlines to provide customers with domestic connections in Ghana & West Africa.

The partnership will provide customers increased options into the domestic destinations in Ghana and West Africa. This is part of KQ’s strategy to extend its footprint across the continent.

The SPA interline agreement will provide passengers with flight connections from the Kenya Airways network to various points in the domestic Ghanaian market and the West African region through Accra, Ghana. These include: 3 domestic destinations in Ghana (Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale) and to 4 regional destinations, Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria, Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu said that the growth of air travel in Africa is hinged on partnerships and collaboration that open up the continent. “The agreement between Kenya Airways and Africa World Airlines underpins our commitment to provide greater connectivity and market access in the West African region and across Africa. The future of travel will be drawn from a sustainable, interconnected, and affordable Air Transport industry in Africa through partnerships and collaboration that drive the growth Africa’s travel industry,” said Mr Thairu.

“Africa World Airlines are delighted to partner with Kenya Airways to connect passengers to and from West Africa via the selected domestic and regional routes of Africa World Airlines. Our combined networks will allow our customers the convenience of seamless onward connectivity from the Kenya Airways network to Africa World Airlines network, it is imperative that we continue to interlink Africa and allow access within Africa for our passengers,” added, Adedayo Olawuyi, Head of Commercial for Africa World Airlines.

Kenya Airways currently flies three times weekly from Accra, Ghana to Nairobi.

Kenya Airways has recently resumed weekly flights to Madagascar and also signed a signed a partnership with JetBlue Airways to connect its customers to various cities in the US.