Nominations are now open for the 2022 edition of the AWIEF Awards, which celebrate women entrepreneurs in Africa.

The awards are organized by AWIEF (the Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum), a pan-African women economic empowerment organisation that works to close the gender gaps by driving women’s business leadership and entrepreneurship in Africa.

Nominees for the AWIEF Awards should be emerging and established female entrepreneurs and founders who have demonstrated outstanding vision, leadership and inspiration.

Winners of the 2022 AWIEF Awards will be announced at a gala dinner at the AWIEF2022 conference which is set to take place on 26 and 27 September 2022, in Cairo, Egypt. This year’s theme is Advancing Africa through Gender Integration.

Nominations for the 2022 AWIEF Awards will close on 3rd June 2022. The nomination is as follows:

Visit judgify.me/AWIEFAwards2022

Register an entrant profile by clicking Submit an entry in the top righthand corner of the page.

Fill in the nomination form and submit.

The AWIEF Awards covers 8 categories with the following criteria:

1. The Young Entrepreneur Award

Nominees must be between 18 and 35 years old and must exemplify leadership in their field and the importance of entrepreneurship to effect positive change. The young entrepreneurs must have achieved tangible and material success (revenue and number of employees can indicate this).

2. Tech Entrepreneur Award

Nominees should be female entrepreneurs who have built an innovative, groundbreaking and game- changing technology venture or start-up.

3. Agri Entrepreneur Award

Nominees should be female entrepreneurs who have successfully started an agri-enterprise and have a product or service in the Agriculture value chain with strong evidence of traction and impact in their communities.

4. Creative Industry Award

Nominees should be female entrepreneurs who reflect outstanding success in the creative industry, including music, performing arts, film, television and radio, software and interactive content such as virtual reality and augmented reality, media writing, publishing and print media, design and visual art.

5. Empowerment Award

Nominees should be women who have greatly contributed and invested in inspiring, mentoring and empowering women and girls, thereby significantly impacting the communities in which they operate, and society at large.

6. Energy Entrepreneur Award

Nominees should be female entrepreneurs in the oil & gas and/or green energy & renewable energy sectors who are operating successful businesses with impact on energy access and availability in their communities and countries.

7. Social Entrepreneur Award

Nominees should be female entrepreneurs who have developed an innovative, systemic and sustainable solution that directly tackles a social issue, thereby having a transformative social impact on their communities and countries.

8. Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominees should be established women entrepreneurs who have demonstrated prolonged and consistent achievements in business, and exceptional and outstanding business leadership. The award also recognises significant contributions made to job creation and the economy.

