Huawei has announced the launch of the Huawei MatePad 10.4 in the Kenyan market. The device is a new generation smart office mid-range educational tablet powered by HarmonyOS 2 in Kenya and will retail at Kshs 46,999.
The tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K FullView Display and quad-speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon for a delightful sound experience. The tablet is also compatible with the HUAWEI M-Pencil Package (2nd generation).
It comes with a 10.4-inch 2K HUAWEI FullView Display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio, allowing consumers to fully immerse in the experience with no distractions.
The HUAWEI MatePad is equipped with a 7250mAh battery that can provide up to 12 hours of continuous local 1080p. It also supports 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge, requiring only 2.5 hours to fully charge, keeping consumers mind at peace.
Huawai MatePad tablet specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 9.65 x 6.10 x 0.29 inches
Build: Glass front, aluminum back, aluminum frame
SIM: Nano-SIM
Screen size: 10.4 inches
Resolution: 1200 x 2000 pixels
OS: Android 11
Chipset: Kirin 810 (7 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.27 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×1.88 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MP6
Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB
RAM: 3 GB, 4 GB, 6GB
Main camera: Single rear camera set-up 8 MP
Selfie camera: Single 8 MP
USB: Type-C 2.0
Battery type: Li-Po 7250 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Charging 18W
Colours: White, Gray