Huawei has announced the launch of the Huawei MatePad 10.4 in the Kenyan market. The device is a new generation smart office mid-range educational tablet powered by HarmonyOS 2 in Kenya and will retail at Kshs 46,999.

The tablet features a 10.4-inch 2K FullView Display and quad-speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon for a delightful sound experience. The tablet is also compatible with the HUAWEI M-Pencil Package (2nd generation).

It comes with a 10.4-inch 2K HUAWEI FullView Display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio, allowing consumers to fully immerse in the experience with no distractions.

The HUAWEI MatePad is equipped with a 7250mAh battery that can provide up to 12 hours of continuous local 1080p. It also supports 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge, requiring only 2.5 hours to fully charge, keeping consumers mind at peace.

Huawai MatePad tablet specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 9.65 x 6.10 x 0.29 inches

Build: Glass front, aluminum back, aluminum frame

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 10.4 inches

Resolution: 1200 x 2000 pixels

OS: Android 11

Chipset: Kirin 810 (7 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.27 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×1.88 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 MP6

Internal storage: 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB

RAM: 3 GB, 4 GB, 6GB

Main camera: Single rear camera set-up 8 MP

Selfie camera: Single 8 MP

USB: Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 7250 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Charging 18W

Colours: White, Gray