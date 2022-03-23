Shares

Microsoft has launched the 2022 season of Africa Development Center (ADC)-sponsored Game of Learners (GOL) competition .

The GOL initiative, now in its third year, aims to improve digital and coding abilities among African university students. It is organized as a 5-week hackathon around a theme, with teams led by Microsoft Learn Student Ambassadors tackling a current issue.

The objective this year is to propose a solution that reduces or reverses gas emissions and footprints, based on the important theme of Climate Change & Sustainability.

Before the hackathon, the teams receive instruction on the technologies they will use to answer the challenge. The participant’s journeys, as well as the process of putting the season together, are documented, and weekly episodes of the GOL Show are released online.

Season 3 contains a total of 8 teams made up of 5 participants from across East Africa. Furthermore, the show will be far more fascinating because it will allow the general audience to watch technology dissected and how to create a solution from the ground up.

To participate, students who respond to the call to participate are vetted as per requirements, and if they succeed, they are allowed to participate. The program’s main objective is to establish a fun, hands-on learning experience for students. It provides a virtual environment where students learn computer science technologies and practice hands-on while they build impactful solutions for their community.

Overall, the program provides a platform for Microsoft Learn Student Ambassadors to hone their leadership skills as Team Captains while leading and building impactful solutions with the learners.

ADC Managing Director Jack Ngare, had this to say, “Part of our mission in ADC is solving Africa’s problems with Microsoft technology. Africa is not immune to climate change challenges, and this is one of the issues we’d like to see tackled using Microsoft technology while also upskilling and enabling higher education tech enthusiasts in the region.

He added that, “The GOL engages directly with students regardless of the higher education institution they come from. Born virtual, GOL is a program without borders. All GOL activities are supported by volunteers from Microsoft and partners as coaches, mentors, judges, speakers, and trainers. GOL is formed like a sports league, starting with a season, and followed by off-season clinics and exhibitions.”

One overall winner (team) will be selected at the end of the season and among the many awards will be collaboration with the Green Belt Movement, to advance the winning solution.