Lipa Later has announced it will be offering all new mums at the company 6 month paid maternity leave effective April 1st 2022. Lipa Later announced the benefit will be part of its campaign to create a more inclusive and gender balanced workplace.

“Giving birth and taking care of a newborn is one of life’s most life changing experiences. We feel there is a need for women to be able to spend more quality time with their newborns and adjust into motherhood without the stress that comes with balancing both work and such a life changing experience. As we celebrate International Women’s Day this year, we are proud to announce that all Lipa Later mums will get a 6-month fully paid maternity leave. We know this extra time will work better for the mother, the child and our organisation as mothers will come back adjusted and ready for work again .” Eric Muli CEO Lipa Later said.

According to WHO, there is clear evidence that during early childhood, the optimal nutrition provided by breastfeeding along with nurturing care and stimulation can strengthen children’s brain development with impacts that endure over a lifetime. The global health agency notes that returning to work too soon is a barrier to the early initiation of breastfeeding, exclusive breastfeeding in the first six months and continued breastfeeding until they are two or older.

Currently only less than 10 multinationals have this policy in place with the most notable being EABL and Microsoft. This move is expected to give workers enough time to take care of their young families as they continue to thrive at work.

Kenya’s law currently allows a fully paid, three-month maternity leave and a two-week paternity break for fathers.

Lipa Later is a buy now, pay later platform that allows retailers to sell goods and services to consumers in affordable monthly instalments. It is the leading third-party instalment plan for retailers in East Africa and currently operates in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Nigeria. The company’s product offering allows for both online and offline integration with retailers and both online and offline sales platforms including mobile wallets for consumers. For more information, please visit https://lipalater.com.