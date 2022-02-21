Shares

In the current world, most children are in touch with technology. Parents have bought their children tablets and other devices to keep them busy and distracted. While technology has its upside, one downside that is on top of every parent or guardian’s mind is access to inappropriate content for children, including pornography and other sexual related videos.

One of the most subscribed game platforms, Roblox, is a world of games which is sometimes described as a kind of primitive metaverse. It is also one of the most popular children’s games in the world. The platform allows users to create and play games together as a way to connect, in real time, with other people in a digital world.

Players can build games, using the developer tools which the platform provides. Unlike more traditional games, the content is generated by its users. It is a very well developed game, which until now, has been faced by worrying complaints and trends mostly because of its sex games.

Roblox sex games are commonly referred to on the platform as condos. They are spaces, generated by users, where people can talk about sex, and where their avatars can have virtual sex. In these games, Roblox’s rules are thrown out of the window. Condo games are usually only live for a short time – often less than an hour – before they are discovered and taken down. Roblox says it is constantly trying to take these games offline – using both manual and automated systems.

While the developers of the game have insisted on total encryption and protection, some images have managed to escape to the wider internet, unveiling a not so child friendly side of the website. As a parent, scenarios like this are a pain to the eye, especially in the wake of traumatizing events such as child molestations and child pornography.

It is of high importance that every parent closely monitors the activities of their children when online. If you use shared wi-fi in the house, you can access internet search history of your children’s devices to see what they are watching. Also, one can change the parental controls in order to filter out some of this harmful content.

It is also important to incorporate the services of professional IT consultants to fully child-lock any harmful sites on your children’s devices. If you are not able to for one reason or the other, then opt for allowing them to use those devices only when you are around.