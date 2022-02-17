Shares

LG Electronics has unveiled social impact initiatives in Laikipia county in partnership with Habitat for Humanity (HFH). The initiatives are set to benefit over 25,000 residents of Mbombo and Rumuruti regions.

The initiatives valued at Ksh. 10.3 million include product donations and construction of classrooms and ablution blocks at Mbombo Primary School and furnishing of the school’s classroom desks and tables. At least 60 LG products such as refrigerators, washers, water purifiers, air conditioners, Televisions and microwaves were also donated to the community institutions. This move will benefit 3,683 primary and secondary school pupils, and over 22,000 residents annually treated at Olmoran and Maundu Meri Dispensary.

At least two dispensaries and seven schools from the two regions will also benefit from the initiatives. Other schools are Githima Secondary, Ndunyu Primary, Rumuruti Special School, Kandutura Primary, Rumuruti DEB primary and Manyatta Primary school.

The initiatives are set to offer solutions to several challenges facing the community in the two regions. Such challenges include insufficient access to clean water in the schools and dispensaries, increased rate of spoilt food and drugs and poor sanitation.

Speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of classrooms and ablution blocks at Mbombo Primary School, East Africa LG Electronics managing director Sa Nyoung Kim said, “Our brand philosophy is making Life Good for people. This guides us and inspires us to improve and help our customers live a better, more convenient, and more fulfilled life that they deserve. We have made it our responsibility to extend this promise to the communities around us through a mutual partnership with organisations such as Habitat for Humanity.”

Giving his remarks, the Chief Officer of Education and Social Services in Laikipia County, Mr. James Mwangi said, “We truly appreciate LG and Habitat for Humanity for your generous support in our communities. Your donations will go a long way to enhance access, equity and quality services for all our school-going children and the community. Besides, targeting a cross-section of humans and social welfare projects will improve the quality of life for all Laikipia people.”