The Safaricom Golf Tour tournament is set tee off this Saturday 29th January to Sunday 30th January at the Nanyuki Sports Club in Laikipia County. The two-day tournament follows the launch of the golf tour series last weekend at Golf Park Nairobi, with the aim of nurturing and growing talent in golf across the country.

The golf tour in Nanyuki has attracted 50 junior golfers and 52 corporate golfers in the armature category who will take part in the 18-hole tournament. The tournament will be preceded by community engagement at Kano Grounds in Nanyuki.

Last week, Safaricom launched its golf asset dubbed Safaricom Golf Tour which aims at nurturing and growing talent in the country. The telco has invested Ksh. 100 million for this inaugural edition of the tour which will be played in various golf clubs across the country.

“Nanyuki’s serenity offers a great environment for golf. So, here players will be able to set the tone for the standards of skills and sportsmanship that we expect in this year’s series from the lineup of sportsmen and women as well as young players. Our objective for this golf tour is to demystify and make golf accessible to people. Our regional tours will help in transforming lives within the sport of golf, breaking down the barriers that have been built around it, which have made it to be seen as a non–inclusive sport,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom.

The Saturday tours will feature corporates participating in the tournament with junior tournaments being held on Sundays and caddies on Mondays. After Nanyuki, the tournament will proceed to the Limuru Golf Club before heading to Muthaiga Golf Club.

