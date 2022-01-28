Shares

A recent viewing statistics report by Showmax has shown that 6 out of 10 of the most-watched titles on Showmax in 2021 in Kenya were local. Crime and Justice, Njoro wa Uba, This Love and three more Kenyan shows were among the ten most-watched titles overall on Showmax in 2021 in Kenya. This figure has proven that Kenyans’ appetite for local content grew immensely in 2021.

Showmax Original Crime and Justice made it to the overall list of the most-watched in 2021, as it claimed the top spot for nine weeks straight after launching in February last year. The police procedural and legal drama follows ripped-from-the-headlines investigations by the fictional Nairobi Metropol Police, led by the dedicated Detective Makena (Sarah Hassan) and Detective Silas (Alfred Munyua).

Eugene Mbugua’s reality series This Love and Sol Family S2 also featured on the top 10 list. Sol Family Season 2 replicates the success of its first season, which was also among most-watched shows on Showmax in 2020.

Lucy Mwangi’s comedy-drama, Njoro wa Uba also made the list, with the show being praised as currently one of the most relatable shows in Kenya. This is for the way it highlights what taxi drivers go through but also for its authenticity in capturing the everyday struggles of ordinary citizens.

At the 2021 Kalasha Awards held in December last year, Njoro wa Uba won Best TV Drama and Best Lead Actor for Joe Kinyua. Adding to the local slate of most-watched in 2021 is the Swahili telenovelas Selina and Kina. Selina, which is currently at a Kenyan record of 917 episodes, follows the tortuous romance between a girl from humble beginnings and her rich employer’s son.

Here is the full list of the 10 most watched shows on Showmax Kenya in 2021

Top 10 most-watched titles overall

Angel Has Fallen Crime and Justice Hustlers Kina Like a Boss Njoro wa Uba Selina Sol Family The Poison Rose This Love

Top 10 most-watched African shows