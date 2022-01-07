Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has extended its offers on various products as the year begins. Some of the products on offer are the wearables targeting fitness beginners whose new year resolution is starting a fitness journey. Other products include Matepads which are easily portable as most people continue to work remotely.

Huawei will also include free gifts for the offers. The products that come with free gifts include the Huawei Nova series, Huawei novaY60 and Huawei nova7i, Huawei Y series, Huawei Y9a, Huawei Y5p and the Huawei Y6p. Wearables include Huawei GT2 pro, Huawei GT2, Huawei Watch fit, Huawei Band 6, Huawei Freebuds 4 and Huawei Freebuds 4i, Huawei Matepad 10 and Huawei Matepad 10s respectively.

Speaking of the offers, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head Jim Zhujie said, “It is a New Year, this is the time most people make New Year resolutions and fitness journey is an important aspect at the beginning whereby newbies want to kick start their fitness journey. We have affordable wearables that will help them kick start this journey as they track their progress at the same time listen to music or their favourite podcasts.”

Huawei Matepad T10s specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 9.46 x 6.26 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Nano-SIM, stylus support

Screen size: 10.1 inches

Resolution: 1200 x 1920 pixels

OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services

Chipset: Kirin 710A (14 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: Mali-G51 MP4

Internal storage: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB

Main camera: Single rear camera setup 5 MP

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera setup 2 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5100 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Charging 10W

Colours: Gold, Deepsea Blue Huawei Freebuds 4 specifications Dimensions: Height 41.4 mm

Width: 16.8 mm

Depth: 18.5 mm

Weight: About 4.1 g

Battery capacity: Per earbud 30 mAh

Charging case: 410 mAh

Playtime: Music playback on 1 charge 4 hours (with ANC disabled)

Music playback on 1 charge: 2.5 hours (with ANC enabled)

Music playback with charging case: 22 hours (with ANC disabled)

Music playback with charging case: 14 hours (with ANC enabled)

Controls: Swipe, Tap-twice, Press and hold controls

Bluetooth compatibility: BT 5.2

Pop-up pair: supported

Audio technology: Open-fit active noise cancellation