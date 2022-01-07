Huawei Mobile Kenya has extended its offers on various products as the year begins. Some of the products on offer are the wearables targeting fitness beginners whose new year resolution is starting a fitness journey. Other products include Matepads which are easily portable as most people continue to work remotely.
Huawei will also include free gifts for the offers. The products that come with free gifts include the Huawei Nova series, Huawei novaY60 and Huawei nova7i, Huawei Y series, Huawei Y9a, Huawei Y5p and the Huawei Y6p. Wearables include Huawei GT2 pro, Huawei GT2, Huawei Watch fit, Huawei Band 6, Huawei Freebuds 4 and Huawei Freebuds 4i, Huawei Matepad 10 and Huawei Matepad 10s respectively.
Speaking of the offers, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head Jim Zhujie said, “It is a New Year, this is the time most people make New Year resolutions and fitness journey is an important aspect at the beginning whereby newbies want to kick start their fitness journey. We have affordable wearables that will help them kick start this journey as they track their progress at the same time listen to music or their favourite podcasts.”
Huawei Matepad T10s specifications
Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE Dimensions: Height 41.4 mm
Body dimensions: 9.46 x 6.26 x 0.31 inches
SIM: Nano-SIM, stylus support
Screen size: 10.1 inches
Resolution: 1200 x 1920 pixels
OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services
Chipset: Kirin 710A (14 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPU: Mali-G51 MP4
Internal storage: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB
RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB
Main camera: Single rear camera setup 5 MP
Selfie camera: Single selfie camera setup 2 MP
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 5100 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Charging 10W
Colours: Gold, Deepsea Blue
Huawei Freebuds 4 specifications
Width: 16.8 mm
Depth: 18.5 mm
Weight: About 4.1 g
Battery capacity: Per earbud 30 mAh
Charging case: 410 mAh
Playtime: Music playback on 1 charge 4 hours (with ANC disabled)
Music playback on 1 charge: 2.5 hours (with ANC enabled)
Music playback with charging case: 22 hours (with ANC disabled)
Music playback with charging case: 14 hours (with ANC enabled)
Controls: Swipe, Tap-twice, Press and hold controls
Bluetooth compatibility: BT 5.2
Pop-up pair: supported
Audio technology: Open-fit active noise cancellation
Huawei Y9a specifications
Dimensions: 6.44 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches
Weight: 197 grams
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.63 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services
Chipset: Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52 MC2
Internal storage: 128GB
RAM: 8GB
Main camera: Quad camera set up
64 MP (wide)
8 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (macro)
2 MP (depth)
Selfie camera: Single Motorized pop-up 16 MP
Battery: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
Colours: Space Silver, Sakura Pink, Midnight Black