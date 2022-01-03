Shares

Samsung has announced that a portion of its new TV line will support various Cloud gaming apps. The games will use NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW, and Google’s Stadia merged into a Gaming center with unique features. Samsung will save this innovation for future devices to bring together gaming cloud services and HDMI sources relating to clients’ game consoles which will include GeForce NOW and Stadia.

This will be facilitated by the new feature, Gamin hub. Samsung has stated that this new feature will allow gamers to instantly find and launch the games they love via streaming services. It is however unclear what type of services these companies will be able to provide on compatible TVs. For instance, GeForce NOW is known to reserve 4K for Shield TV multimedia box users. When poised with the question of various box users, Samsung’s head of gaming products says he’s aiming to “provide the finest possible quality of support to the platform.”

It is worth noting that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service is absent from Samsung’s portal offerings, given the manufacturer’s and Microsoft’s previous collaboration on Cloud gaming. The manufacturer has further noted that the technology that enables this is not yet suitable for use on general-audience TVs.