realme smartphone brand has announced plans to launch into the Kenyan market its flagship smartphone with a back cover made of eco-friendly material in early 2022. The realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will also come with a 150 degree ultra-wide camera and an ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology.
GT 2 Pro’s back cover uses a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials. The phone’s new box design has also reduced the overall plastic ratio from 21.7% in the previous generation to 0.3% for this model as the mobile phone brand affirms its commitment to net zero emissions. The SABIC bio-based material has passed not only the ISCC International Sustainability and Carbon Certification and various stringent environmental regulation standards, such as REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT. The sustainability-focused, “Paper Tech Master Design,” inspired by paper has been created by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.
realme’s HyperSmart antenna switching technology is designed with 12 wrap-around antennas that cover all sides of the phone and support mainstream bands in almost all directions, all with the same signal strength. This allows GT 2 Pro to intelligently evaluate the signal strength of all antennas and automatically select the one with the best signal. The realme GT 2 Pro runs on snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to provide a premium experience for global users.
realme GT 2 Pro specifications
Network technology: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen size: 6.7 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 12, Realme UI 3.0
Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPU: Adreno 730
Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
RAM: 8 GB, 12GB
Main camera: Triple rear camera set up 50 MP (wide)
50 MP (ultrawide)
2 MP (macro)
Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set up 32 MP (wide)
USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: Fast charging 65W
Colours: Gold/Black, Blue, Silver