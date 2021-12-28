Shares

realme smartphone brand has announced plans to launch into the Kenyan market its flagship smartphone with a back cover made of eco-friendly material in early 2022. The realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will also come with a 150 degree ultra-wide camera and an ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology.

GT 2 Pro’s back cover uses a bio-polymer material that serves as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials. The phone’s new box design has also reduced the overall plastic ratio from 21.7% in the previous generation to 0.3% for this model as the mobile phone brand affirms its commitment to net zero emissions. The SABIC bio-based material has passed not only the ISCC International Sustainability and Carbon Certification and various stringent environmental regulation standards, such as REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT. The sustainability-focused, “Paper Tech Master Design,” inspired by paper has been created by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

realme’s HyperSmart antenna switching technology is designed with 12 wrap-around antennas that cover all sides of the phone and support mainstream bands in almost all directions, all with the same signal strength. This allows GT 2 Pro to intelligently evaluate the signal strength of all antennas and automatically select the one with the best signal. The realme GT 2 Pro runs on snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to provide a premium experience for global users.

realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Network technology: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 12, Realme UI 3.0

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)

GPU: Adreno 730

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

RAM: 8 GB, 12GB

Main camera: Triple rear camera set up 50 MP (wide)

50 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera set up 32 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 65W

Colours: Gold/Black, Blue, Silver