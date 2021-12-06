Shares

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has given ViewTech Limited the go ahead to carry out payment services in the Kenyan market. The approval paves the way for the financial services company to offer mobile money e-wallet services in Kenya. This includes sending money from person to person, agency network, cash in and cash-out services, merchant’s payments and bills payments.

ViewTech will offer the services under its SasaPay brand, carrying out mobile payment services for customers in the country. This is in compliance with the National Payment System (NPS) Act 2011 and the National Payments System regulations 2014.

As Kenyan consumers continue to evolve, there is a need for payment service providers to constantly do the same and innovate solutions that are customer-centric and allow for flexibility of payments.

Speaking on the product and recent approval by CBK, ViewTech Co-founder and CEO Dennis Githui said, “SasaPay will offer safe, seamless, and modern payment solutions for different needs.”

ViewTech now joins a growing list of Kenyan companies that are keen on putting up with the fast technological pace and the adoption of online payments by Kenyans. This is including Safaricom’s MPESA, Airtel’s Airtel Money and Telkom’s T-Kash.

The SasaPay service can be accessed via open API, web portal, USSD or App on android and iOS.