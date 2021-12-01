Shares

Huawei Mobile has relaunched the MatePad T10 series including the Huawei Matepad T10, Huawei Matepad T10s and Huawei Matepad T10s kids’ edition.

The Huawei MatePad T10 retailing at Ksh. 22,999 and Huawei Matepad T10S retailing at Ksh. 28,999 are currently on sale and comes with a free Powerbank. The Huawei MatePad T10s kids edition will be available in the market soon.

Huawei has compiled educational and entertaining apps for children with eye protection mode to ensure children’s eye health, creating the perfect learning environment. With a rich selection of teaching and educational content, children can reach their full potential while allowing parents to be attentive to their progress and character building.

With parental content and time control, children will have access to parental approved apps, pictures and videos, preventing children from being exposed to inappropriate content. Additionally, parents can set a time limit to monitor healthy digital habits for their children.

Speaking of the MatePad T10 series, Jim Zhujie, Huawei country manager for Kenya said, “Heavy investment in innovation throughout the years has been for the sole purpose of providing the best experience for consumers. The Huawei Matepad T10 Series is made for each of family users. They can use the tablet to watch TV shows or videos on Huawei Video as they enjoy their leisure time. Consumers who want a tablet to play relaxing music and movies after work, or check emails at any time.”

Huawei Matepad T10s specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 9.46 x 6.26 x 0.31 inches

SIM: Nano-SIM, stylus support

Screen size: 10.1 inches

Resolution: 1200 x 1920 pixels

OS: Android 10, EMUI 10.1, no Google Play Services

Chipset: Kirin 710A (14 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

GPU: Mali-G51 MP4

Internal storage: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB

Main camera: Single rear camera setup 5 MP

Selfie camera: Single selfie camera setup 2 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 5100 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Charging 10W

Colours: Gold, Deepsea Blue