Filming has officially begun for the second season of the Showmax Kenyan crime procedural and legal drama series Crime and Justice.

Crime and Justice is Kenya’s first Showmax Original and the first co-production with global broadcaster CANAL+ Group. The series follows detective duo Makena (Sarah Hassan, Famous, Just In Time) and Silas (Alfred Munyua, Nafsi, The First Grader) as they investigate one case per episode.

The show was recently nominated for three Kalasha awards across all the TV Drama categories including Best TV Drama, Best Lead Actor (Munyua) and Best Lead Actress (Hassan).

According to Showmaax, Crime and Justice was also the most popular show among subscribers in Kenya when it premiered in February 2021, and remained in the top spot for nine weeks straight. The show was also the most watched content in Kenya for the first three months after its launch in terms of both unique users and profiles.

Hassan and Munyua will reprise their lead roles as detectives Makena and Silas respectively in the second season which will premiere on Showmax and CANAL+ in 2022. Also returning is Maqbul Mohammed (Makutano Junction) as DCI Boss Kebo, Paul Ogola (Kati Kati, Sense8) as the prosecutor Sokoro, Brian Ogola (Lusala, Poacher) as the resident pathologist Caleb, and Koome Kinoti as Makena’s troublesome teenager Yaro.

Crime and Justice is directed by Adam Neutzsky-Wulff (All The Little Things We Kill, You Are Here), Likarion Wainaina (Supa Modo, Tosh Gitonga (AFI Audience Award Breakthrough winner for Nairobi Half Life) and Edwin Kamau (40 Sticks).

Speaking about the show’s renewal, Timothy Okwaro, MultiChoice Channel Director for East and Southern Africa said, “Crime and Justice was a major milestone, not only as Kenya’s first Showmax Original but also as a representation of the industry’s growth, evidenced by the production quality and positive feedback from our audiences. Fans have been calling for a second season since its debut, so it is only right to give our viewers what they want.”

Since 2018, CANAL+ has produced 10 CANAL+ Original TV series in different African countries with African talents such as Invisibles, Agent, Cacao, Dead Places, and Mami Wata Le Mystere D’Iveza. The channel is now looking to expand its production of Originals in Africa to gradually increase to ten series per year.