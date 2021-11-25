Shares

Next Monday, 29th November, Showmax will treat football fans to a live show of the 2021 Ballon d’Or award ceremony on Showmax Pro.

Following his win in 2019, Lionel Messi is the current holder of the award and is now a 2021 front runner alongside Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea’s midfielder, Jorginho. Messi’s 2019 win came after he played 48 games, scored 40 goals and led Argentina to their first Copa America title since 1993.

In 2021, Messi has so far scored 41 goals, made 14 assists, and won Copa America and Copa del Rey. Lewandowski scored 63 goals, made 10 assists, and won Bundesliga, Club World Cup and DFL-Supercup, while Jorginho scored eight goals, made three assists, and won Euro 2020, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.

Fans can also catch Jorginho’s Chelsea, Lionel Messi’s PSG and Robert Lewandowski’s Bayern Munich, at the UEFA Champions League (UCL) games live on Showmax Pro.

Below is a list of all the 2021 Ballon d’Or awards nominees.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

Showmax Pro subscribers can catch the ceremony live on 29 November at 20h30 (West Africa Time), 21h30 (Central Africa Time) and 22h30 (East Africa Time).

Showmax Pro is available for subscribers in Africa, and bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

Subscribers can live stream the 2021 seasons of the English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Europa and UEFA Conference leagues, the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and more.

Showmax Pro also offers a wide range of other live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.