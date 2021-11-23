The Red Bull Quicksand is coming to Kenya on 12th December, 2021 in partnership with Bucketlist Adventures.
Set on the beautiful sandy beaches of Diani, competitors will run through the special sand course in a tough knockout format, with heats, semi-finals, and finals. Interested participants can register HERE.
The half mile course is challenging as participants run on sand, and go through giant sand castles and under trenches and rollers. The course will give competitors a test of endurance, acceleration and speed.
Categories include Individual runner, Sports club, Running club, Gym groups, Corporate team of 5 runners and Corporate team of 10 runners. The event will be open and free for spectators to cheer on participants. Organizers of the event have insisted that COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Participants may arrange their own travel and accommodation to suit their preferences. However, specially negotiated event travel and accommodation packages are available through Turn-Up Travel for both local and international visitors.
Ticket Prices
Individual Runners
Ksh. 1,500 per person
Sports Clubs/Running Clubs/Gym Clubs
Minimum of 5, Maximum of 20 runners: Ksh. 15,000
Corporate Teams
(Entry fee includes MC mentions and designated branding)
Team of 5 runners: Ksh. 50,000
Team of 10 runners: Ksh.100,000
Diani Beach Red Bull Quicksand schedule
Arrival and registration: 0830hrs
Men’s heats: 0930hrs -1130hrs
Women’s heats: 1200hrs – 1300hrs
Semi finals: 1330hrs – 1450hrs
Men’s finals: 1510hrs
Women’s finals: 1530hrs
Prize giving: 1550hrs
After party: 1630hrs
Diani Beach Red Bull Quicksand participation formats
1. Heats
• 4 Men’s heats
• 2 Women’s heats
Top 50% from each heat progress to the semi finals
2. Semi Finals
• 2 Men’s semi finals
• 2 Women’s semi finals
Top 25% from each race go through to the finals
3. Finals
• Mens final
• Womens final
Top 3 in each category make the podium.