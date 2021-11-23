Shares

The Red Bull Quicksand is coming to Kenya on 12th December, 2021 in partnership with Bucketlist Adventures.

Set on the beautiful sandy beaches of Diani, competitors will run through the special sand course in a tough knockout format, with heats, semi-finals, and finals. Interested participants can register HERE.

The half mile course is challenging as participants run on sand, and go through giant sand castles and under trenches and rollers. The course will give competitors a test of endurance, acceleration and speed.

Categories include Individual runner, Sports club, Running club, Gym groups, Corporate team of 5 runners and Corporate team of 10 runners. The event will be open and free for spectators to cheer on participants. Organizers of the event have insisted that COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

Participants may arrange their own travel and accommodation to suit their preferences. However, specially negotiated event travel and accommodation packages are available through Turn-Up Travel for both local and international visitors.

Ticket Prices

Individual Runners

Ksh. 1,500 per person

Sports Clubs/Running Clubs/Gym Clubs

Minimum of 5, Maximum of 20 runners: Ksh. 15,000

Corporate Teams

(Entry fee includes MC mentions and designated branding)

Team of 5 runners: Ksh. 50,000

Team of 10 runners: Ksh.100,000

Diani Beach Red Bull Quicksand schedule

Arrival and registration: 0830hrs

Men’s heats: 0930hrs -1130hrs

Women’s heats: 1200hrs – 1300hrs

Semi finals: 1330hrs – 1450hrs

Men’s finals: 1510hrs

Women’s finals: 1530hrs

Prize giving: 1550hrs

After party: 1630hrs

Diani Beach Red Bull Quicksand participation formats

1. Heats

• 4 Men’s heats

• 2 Women’s heats

Top 50% from each heat progress to the semi finals

2. Semi Finals

• 2 Men’s semi finals

• 2 Women’s semi finals

Top 25% from each race go through to the finals

3. Finals

• Mens final

• Womens final

Top 3 in each category make the podium.