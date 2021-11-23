Shares

Edelman Africa, a pan-African communications consultancy agency, has announced the appointment of Corazon Sefu Wandimi as the new Managing Director for the firm in Kenya.

Throughout her career in public relations and communication, Wandimi has worked with some of the world’s largest brands including CocaCola, VISA and MTV, Open Capital, DPO Group and Zuku.

She will be taking over the role from Portia Gibbs, who has been integral to the office’s growth since its inception in February 2020. Under Gibbs’ leadership, Edelman Kenya has established itself as a competitor and partner in the local market, underpinned by a strong team of excellent local talent.

As the company centralized its African and Middle Eastern operations in January 2021, Gibbs will be taking on a broader MEA role leading the technology sector for the region. She will guide and counsel Wandimi to ensure a smooth transition in the coming months.

Making the announcement, Jordan Rittenberry, Chairman for Edelman Middle East and Africa (MEA) and CEO of Edelman Africa said, “Corazon has driven forward some of the region’s most high-profile work which aligns perfectly with Edelman Kenya’s position and vision for growth. Her deep, long-term partnerships within the local market will allow Edelman Kenya to connect with clients, letting us entrench ourselves in the region as a valued local partner,” he said.

Commenting on her appointment, an excited Wandimi said, “We want to ensure this business is a long-term contributor to the growth of the East Africa region, bringing global standards of excellence to our clients in Kenya, and enabling them to make a real impact here.”