PR firm Gina Din Group set to be acquired by Edelman Kenya

Gina Din Group a public relations firm is set to be acquired by Edelman Kenya for an undisclosed fee according to reports.

Gina Din Group was founded by Gina Din Kariuki in 1997 after she left her job as a communications manager in Barclays Kenya. In 2013, the firm partnered with Weber Shandick one of the world’s leading global public relations firms, in a deal which saw both the agencies grow their footprints in Africa. The firm has handled various corporate accounts over the years including Kenya Airways, Safaricom among others.

Edelman on the other hand is a global communications firm with its head quarters in US, has a staff over of 6,000 people serving clients in more than 60 offices.

In the deal, Gina Din will transfer all its public relations and marketing consultancy business to Edelman Group. However, all the money and debts owed by Gina Din at the time of the signing of the contract shall be borne by the firm.