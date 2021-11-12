Shares

LG has launched the new Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered 2021 Vivace 950 (V950) washing machine in the Kenyan market.

The washing machine is currently available at LG showrooms, Hotpoint showrooms, Housewife’s Paradise and other channels, at Ksh. 183,000.

The launch follows rising demand for home appliances in the country attributed to the adoption of the remote working model brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 12kg, AI DD washer can detect the weight of laundry, sense the texture of fabric, and select the optimal motions for the fabric by itself. This means the washer can detect a mixed load of laundry and program the wash cycle to use customized motions, temperatures and times for the optimal wash.

It is the latest upgrade from the AI DD line up of washing machines after the 2020 V900 model and previous models V500 and V300. In terms of capacity, the previous models could only handle between 7 and 10.5 kg on a standard cotton washing cycle.

Compared to the V900, the V950 has an EZDispense feature which is an auto detergent feeder that helps the washer to detect the amount of laundry and automatically dispense the appropriate amount of detergent for up to 35 washes. It also notifies the user when they need a refill.

Additionally, the machine’s TurboWash360° feature enables it to considerably reduce washing time by use of 4 nozzles that spray water while washing and rinsing. This feature also reduces the cycle time that would be much higher if you were using older front load machines, also equipped with TurboWash 39 cycle that is designed to do a cycle in only 39 minutes, allowing the user to do other things.

Besides reducing cycle time, the machine reduces clothes damage by offering 18% more fabric protection while using 39% less energy hence saving consumers energy costs.

The machine is also embedded with the steam function technology that eliminates 99.9% of allergens such as dust mites that can cause allergies or respiratory issues.

In terms of capacity, the LG V950 has a bigger dimension (600 x 610 x 850 mm) with an advanced vibration system that makes less vibration and noise. The machine, available In Black steel, further offers Wi-fi and Smart diagnosis options for convenience purposes.

Speaking at the launch, LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyuong Kim said, “The V950 machine is aimed at making it easier for everyone from professionals to working mothers to maintain a happier, healthier home as they attempt to balance work and family life. At the Centre of our mission is to help consumers embrace life and prepare them for its greatest moments.”