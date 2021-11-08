Shares

Qatar Airways has announced job vacancies for cabin crew as it expands operations across the globe. The airline is looking for highly motivated persons in Nairobi with the required skills and can deliver world-class service to their clients.

“As the market conditions are improving and our network is growing, we are now looking to grow our Cabin Crew team, Qatar Airways’ Ambassadors to the world,” read an excerpt from the notice statement.

Deadline for applications is 10th November, 2021.

Qualification criteria

The minimum age for all interested applicants is 21 years.

Minimum arm reach 212 cm on tiptoes.

The minimum education level is high school education.

Applicants must be able to speak and write fluent English. Ability to speak another language is an added advantage.

One must be in perfect health and physically fit.

Interested applicants must be willing to relocate to Doha in Qatar.

Outgoing personality with good interpersonal skills and the ability to work with a multinational team is a requirement.

One must have passion for service.

How to apply