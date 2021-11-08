Shares

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) is continuing to drive its sustainability agenda of recycling PET through PETCO Kenya and other programs like waste segregation at source initiatives.

The company’s vision of a world without waste has shown positive trends in collection and recycling, currently trending at almost double the 72% achieved in 2020.

CCBA has made its recycling targets a top business priority, alongside key performance metrics for growth and profitability. The company has also set a target to make all its consumer packaging 100% recyclable globally by 2025 and to use at least 50% recycled material in its packaging by 2030.

CCBA in Kenya continues to support the segregation of waste at source in malls, residential areas and marketplaces by providing collection bins and linking these with a recycling partner.

Most recently, CCBA in partnership with the Nyayo Embakasi Residents Association (NERA), provided mesh bins and gunny bags for residents to segregate their waste. About 5,000 households in Nyayo Estate Embakasi were involved in the exercise.

The company also provided collection centres with essential equipment such as weighing scales, gunny bags and PPE, supporting seven collection centres in Kisumu, 12 in Nairobi, one in Naivasha and one in Nyeri.

Additionally, the initiative has created and promoted employment opportunities for women and youths in these communities.

Commenting on the ramped up efforts, CCBA Kenya Public Affairs and Communications Director Susan Maingi said, “Building a circular green economy enables recycling and draws in communities and other stakeholders in a collaborative effort, creating sustainable employment at grassroots level and helping to solve the world’s plastic waste problem at the same time. At CCBA, we are a proud industry leader in developing increasingly sustainable ways to manufacture, distribute and sell our products. Our aim is to create greater shared opportunity for the business and the communities we serve across the value-chain.”