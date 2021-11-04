Shares

The Big 5 Construct Kenya, an international construction business event, has announced a free physical event on November 24 – 26 2021 at the Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi. The event will offer vital trading opportunities alongside educational seminars for the construction sector in the wake of COVID-19 disruption.

Some of the companies signed up to exhibit include Liebherr, Wilo, Gamma, CGM, Elematic, Mapei, Sika, Rockal, Cleopatra Group among others.

The Big 5 Construct Kenya is set to welcome over 100 exhibitors from Germany, Italy, Finland, Egypt, and the UAE. The event will give professionals a chance to source industry innovations from around the world following COVID-19 disruption.

The event will also offer 20 exclusive CPD certified talks presenting a unique opportunity for the construction community to stay up to date on trends in the sector. Representatives from industry associations PMI Kenya, BIM Africa and KGBS will be speaking across key themes including sustainability, architecture and design, technology and project management.

The event returns as projects data and intelligence partner, MEED projects, reveal Kenya to be one of the most vibrant and diverse projects markets in Africa. The report highlights more than Ksh. 223 billion (USD 2 billion) worth of major projects currently out to bid in the country across different sectors and counties.

Muhammed Kazi, Vice President at DMG events commented, “With more than $50bn of known planned and unawarded projects in Kenya it is more important than ever to offer a safe environment for the regional and international community to come together where they can boost business activities, rebuild partnerships, and discuss vital lessons learnt all in one place. We are delighted to return to Nairobi, offering a place for the industry to network face-to-face safely.”

Interested attendees can register to attend the event HERE register.thebig5constructkenya.com.