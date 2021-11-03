Shares

Virtual Pay, a payment solutions provider, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 27001:2013 certification, receiving accreditation for its Information Security Management System (ISMS).

The company was awarded the certification after an audit of its internal operations. The audit looked closely into confidentiality, integrity and availability of corporate and personal data security systems in its operations.

ISO 27001 is the gold standard certificate in IT security. This standard sets over 100 requirements that outline how to implement, monitor, maintain and continually improve an ISMS within the context of the organization and its business needs.

These requirements are related to the physical security, product security, financial information, intellectual property, HR processes and management’s commitment to security.

Virtual Pay has committed to ensure its products and processes meet or exceed the security standards and expectations of its customers, partners and employees and the broader industry. The scope of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification covers the ISMS supporting Virtual Pay’s human resources, information technology, software development, leadership and customer support functions.

“Achieving the coveted ISO/IEC 27001 certification is a huge accomplishment. We are extremely delighted to be awarded this certification following a rigorous audit undertaken by the assessment body. This certification affirms our commitment to the highest level of data security and marks one more step in our efforts to demonstrate the company’s transparency,” said David Morema, Virtual Pay CEO.

He further noted that the accreditation will help the company deliver a systematic and continuous management of information security risks. This is because it proves the completeness and rigor of security controls while providing clients with an additional level of assurance.

In addition to the newly acquired certification, Virtual Pay is also fully PCI DSS compliant.