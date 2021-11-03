Shares

Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky’s global campaign, Where Next? has been gaining momentum in the Kenyan market. In partnership with EatOut, Glenfiddich has been holding exclusive luncheons with industry players over to sample the brand’s products.

The Where Next? campaign communicates the uncertainty of growth and reimagines the brand’s stag icon as a symbol of this.

Hapakenya spoke to Mulunda Kombo, the Glenfiddich Brand Ambassador in Kenya, to get insight on the brand’s history, uniqueness, drinking tips and plans for the future.

Tell us a bit about yourself

My name is Mulunda Kombo. I am the Brand Ambassador for Glenfiddich in Kenya. I enjoy good food, drinks, taste, and clothes. I am also a whiskey enthusiast.

Being a genuine consumer and lover of Glenfiddich made it very easy for me to work with the Brand. It is a mutually beneficial partnership that I enjoy and genuinely care about.

Tell us about your love for food and your experience as a Chef

As a lover of food, I was very interested in learning different culinary arts. I have a culinary firm called Jumuza, that I created out of my interest in food and culinary experiences. Over the years, I have been able to convert my firm into pop up events with an aim of introducing people to different foods and culinary experiences.

How has your journey been as the Glenfiddich Brand Ambassador in Kenya?

Exciting. As a genuine consumer of the product, I have been able to deeply understand the whiskey its components, its history, and rich heritage. It has been an exciting experience to be included in the family, and I am proud and honored to be part of the brand.

Tell us the history behind the brand

Glenfiddich has been around for the last 134 years. The brand is turning 135 in December this year. The drink was created by a Scottish man called William Grant. Over the years, the brand has grown to become one of the most awarded single malt scotch whiskeys in the world.

After creating the company, William Grant recruited his 9 sons and three daughters to build a distillery that remains in place up to now. The brand is built on family values and ties.

Since then, Glenfiddich has been an industry leader, informing the standards of the brand and constantly seeking to answer the question Where next?

What are the unique qualities of Glenfiddich Whiskey?

Our Original 12 products have undergone the same distilling processes since the brand’s inception. We have embraced the same identity over the years to encourage growth and consistency.

Over the 130 years, we have been able to create a brand that is recognizable the world over, with a unique branding logo of the deer.

What are the common misconceptions on whiskey you would like to address?

A common misconception is that whiskey is only consumed by the elite in society. We are changing this belief by inviting more people from different backgrounds to experience the uniqueness of this whiskey. The people we are trying to induct into the family are people we feel can embody that ideology. We are only here to be a guide and source of knowledge to inform consumers on the whiskey through our ambassadors.

We also teach people different ways of consuming the drink, whether on the rocks or in cocktails. We want to be part of special celebrations like birthdays and anniversaries and truly be part of families across Kenya.

To show consumers different ways to consume the whiskey, our malt masters expressively drink their whiskey on a ratio of 1:1 with water. We also have an in-house mixologist to expose our consumers to different cocktails and mixes.

Which food pairings go best with Glenfiddich whiskey?

Different people prefer to pair their food differently. For our Original 12, we typically pair it with light seafood like prawns. Other varieties pair well with desserts like cakes, with a special identity to introduce different elements to different casks.

Give us a few responsible drinking tips for consumers

Always drink in moderation. Glenfiddich is a big proponent of safe drinking. Consumers should also stay hydrated while drinking and remember to eat food whenever they are drinking.

What are the plans for the Brand in Kenya?

We plan to continue with our Where Next? promotion events.

This is a setting for live movie shows for our consumers. Given that we have a shared experience with COVID, we want to create opportunities for people to engage with each other. We want to engage and have dialogues with people from all walks of life. We also want to plug in as Glenfiddich to help people answer the question, Where Next?

What is your advice for young Kenyans aspiring to be like you?

The journey for me has taken long. It has taken me a while to get to this point and learn this much. Being someone who comes from a big family, Glenfiddich as a brand resonated with me and my beliefs.

I would advice young people to be consistent and make sure that your beliefs and values are not compromised in any direction you take.