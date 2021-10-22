Shares

Customers can now purchase Kenya Power tokens using Safaricom Bonga points. You can now redeem accumulated Bonga points to pay for bills including Kenya Power tokens.

Last year, Safaricom and Kenya Power came to a partnership agreement that will enable payment with Bonga Points. The service is available for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Safaricom said the partnership would enable their over 7.1 million domestic customers to redeem their Bonga Points to purchase tokens or pay their monthly bills at the rate of Ksh. 20 cents per point. This means that if you have 5,000 Bonga points, you can buy tokens worth 1,000. To check how many Bonga points you need to purchase power tokens, simply dial *126#, select Lipa Na Bonga, then select Bonga Calculator.

How to pay for your electricity bill using Bonga points

Dial *126# and select Lipa na Bonga Points Select Pay Bill Enter Business number 888888 for postpaid and 888880 for prepaid Enter account/ meter number Enter the amount you want to pay Confirm the details of your payment and input your service pin to complete the payment

You can also pay someone else’s power bill by simply keying in their meter number.