Shares

Cab-hailing platform, Bolt, has forged a partnership with Rubis Energy to offer drivers on the platform discounts on fuel prices.

The partnership will see Bolt drivers get a prepaid RUBiS Card that will allow them to enjoy a Ksh. 4 discount per litre of fuel at RUBiS filling stations. The offer will be automatically applied on all fuel purchases made by drivers on the Bolt platform using the RUBiS Card at any RUBiS, Kenol, Kobil and Gulf Energy stations countrywide.

Bolt drivers will be required to fill in a google form provided by Bolt to benefit from the incentive and collect their cards at the RUBiS Station specified in each form (one pick-up point per city). The drivers can then conveniently top-up their RUBiS card either through instant M-PESA Mobile money or through a direct cash top-up at any RUBiS, Kenol, Kobil and Gulf Energy Service station countrywide.

The RUBiS Card gives motorists total control of their fuel-related expenses and convenience as it transacts on a real-time settlement platform. It is based on smart card technology and offers practicality and efficiency when making payments at the station.

The RUBiS cards will be available to drivers on the Bolt platform at a negotiated amount of Ksh. 350. Bolt will then subsidize about 5 litres worth of fuel to its top 1,000 drivers.

Jean-Christian Bergeron – Group CEO and Managing Director RUBiS Energy East Africa said, “Our primary purpose at RUBiS is to bring convenience and value to our customers, with the promise of ‘Making your life’s journey better’. With this, we are proud to partner with Bolt to offer drivers convenience, value, and a world-class experience with the RUBiS Card at our retail service stations.”

On his part, Kenneth Micah, Regional Manager, Bolt East Africa said, “Bolt continues to invest in innovative ways that can reduce driver’s cost of doing business. We acknowledge the huge financial burden on the drivers concerning the increased fuel prices in the country and how this affects their overall earnings. Our analysis shows that a primary car driver already spends +KES 34,000 on fuel per month, forming a substantial portion of their monthly earnings.”