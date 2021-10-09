Shares

KCB Group has received two global accolades, confirming its leadership position in driving excellent customer service and supporting East Africa’s economic agenda.

The Bank has been named Safest Bank in Africa by Global Finance in the World’s Safest Banks, 2021. The Group has also been ranked as the most valuable financial Kenyan brand for the year 2021 by Brand Finance.

KCB received the two awards for the support given to customers to cushion them against the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wake of the healthcare crisis, KCB rolled out several support initiatives, partnering with governments and industry players in driving this response.

The Group also restructured facilities worth over Ksh. 120 billion in debt-relief measures which saw customers apply for loans to be restructured, credit lines expanded, and loan tenures extended to keep them financially afloat.

Global Finance’s annual rankings of the World’s Safest Banks has been one of the most recognized and trusted standard of financial counterparty safety globally. Winners were selected through an evaluation of long-term foreign currency ratings—from Moody’s, Standard and Poor’s and Fitch—of the 1000 largest banks worldwide.

Brand Finance is a brand valuation consultancy that has ranked the top 150 brands of Africa by brand value and brand strength for the second year in a row. In Kenya, seven Kenyan brands featured in this year’s ranking and account for 4% of total brand value. KCB Group was ranked top among financial institutions.

“We are proud of these recognitions. We are committed to building a brand which is not focused on profits alone but on the customers and the communities we serve. Guided by our Beyond Banking strategy, we are focused on delivering the very best in customer experience, driving a digital future. We are pleased that our efforts are being recognized globally,” said KCB Group CEO and MD Joshua Oigara.