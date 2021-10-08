Shares

The Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has announced the return of the Tusker beer festival, the #TuskerOktobafest 2021.

The month-long cultural festival aims to celebrate Kenyan authenticity by bringing to life Kenyan culture through beer, entertainment, food and music.

This year’s festival is dubbed A Festival Deconstructed, and will kick off on Saturday, 9th October, 2021. Consumers all over the country will have unique in-bar experiences taking place in over 70 bars across the country, and performances from over 150 Kenyan artistes.

Some of the headline acts are Khaligraph Jones, Mejja, Matata, Femi One, Buruklyn Boyz, Wakadinali, Ssaru, Silverstone Barz, Chris Kaiga.

The #TuskerOktobaFest will also cater for Tusker fans at home, with exciting offers on KBL’s e-commerce platform, including an opportunity to win a house party.

In Nairobi, the Tusker OktobaFest will begin with the K1 Klubhouse, the Carnivore, Quiver and Ibury Lounge hosting parties this weekend.

All attendees of the festival are urged to adhere to the guidelines for operations as stipulated by all participating venues and partners to observe the health and safety requirements.

Through partnerships with selected bars, events and off-trade partners across the country throughout the month of October, Tusker aims to reach hundreds of thousands of consumers across Kenya as part of the festival.

Speaking during the announcement, EABL’s Head of Marketing Beers, Anne-Joy Michira said, “This festival is a celebration of exactly what Tusker stands for, which is being loudly and proudly Kenyan. Being a national brand and product that is loved and adored by many, it should be celebrated as such. This year, the festival will morph into the biggest nationwide celebration of beer that Kenya has ever seen. We shall be taking the celebrations to every corner of the country, bringing you great entertainment and experiences as we celebrate being Kenyan.”