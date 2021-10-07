Shares

70 Afrobeat fans will have the chance to win a dream trip to Dubai courtesy of the Afrozons Dubai Sound off, a premier travel experience, Dubai Tourism and AfroZons Radio (USA). This was made possible by the partnership between AfroZons with Sheila O’ and Dubai Tourism.

The Sound-off promotion which begun on October 1st, 2021 will culminate with a trip to Dubai for seventy (70) winners and celebrity hosts in March 2022. The winners of the giveaways will each receive flight tickets, hotel accommodation, tours, airport transfers, and visas where necessary.

Celebrity radio hosts involved in the promotion include Mwalimu Rachel from Kenya, Sheila O from Chicago, USA, Toolz of Beats FM from Lagos, Nigeria, Loni Love of Café Mocha from the USA, Headkrack of Power 103.5 the USA. Big Tigger of V103 Atlanta of the USA, BayBay of K104FM, USA, ChiChi Daisy Lups of Kwithu FM – Zambia, Bola Ray of EIB Network from Ghana, Meena Ally of Cloud FM/TV from Tanzania and Eva Cruzeiro of MFM Radio from Angola are also in the line-up.

Speaking during the announcement, Sheila O, Host, and producer of the AfroZons with Sheila O Show said, “In the spirit of Power to the People and giving back to the people, AfroZons is gifting a culturally rich and diverse global experience in Dubai. Lucky winners of the AfroZons Dubai Sound Off, will travel to Dubai with celebrity personalities from African and USA countries for a week-long event to help promote Dubai Tourism. This Sound Off is to showcase Dubai as a destination of choice for all Africans in the diaspora.”

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing said, “The AfroZons Dubai Sound-off is a very exciting project for us, and we have great confidence in working with AfroZons as a partner. The African and the US markets are very important for Dubai, and by working with AfroZons, we can reach travellers across Africa and the US, which makes this campaign unique and interesting to us.”

In collaboration with travel agencies in the participating countries, there will also be awesome discounted travel packages for sale within the period, for those who do not win a giveaway trip.

Some of the travel agencies that are part of this project include, Express Travel Group – Kenya, Diva Getaways – USA, Majestic Dreams Vacations – USA, Sherry Destinations – USA, Wakanow – Nigeria, Fidol Trip and Travel Services Limited – Nigeria, Skylink FCM – Tanzania, Tour Brokers International – Nigeria and some other top travel agencies across the globe.